Protesters Shut Down House Committee Meeting Over HF 322

January 24, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: Black Lives Matter, HF 322, Jamar Clark, Philando Castile, Protest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Protesters shut down a House committee meeting Tuesday morning after lawmakers approved a bill that would make protesters pay, in some cases, for the costs of policing demonstrations.

Tensions rose immediately after public testimony for HF 322 was held in the House Civil Law and Data Practices Policy Committee. Concerned citizens who attended the proceedings began chanting: “If we don’t get no justice, they don’t get no peace.”

One man, who identified himself as a friend of Philando Castile, stood up before lawmakers and shouted at them. “Shame on y’all,” he said. “It’s a crime to be black in America.” He pointed at lawmakers and said, “We’re coming for y’all’s seats.”

The demonstration was peaceful. Rep. Peggy Scott, the chair of the committee, quickly called for a recess.

Written by Rep. Nick Zerwas (R – Elk River), HF 322 would allow local police departments to charge protesters for the costs associated with demonstrations. He is also the author of a bill that would make penalties harsher for protesters who shut down traffic on highways.

The Republican-backed legislation comes on the heels of several high-profile protests in Minnesota, following the police shootings of Philando Castile and Jamar Clark. The high-profile protests include demonstrations at the Mall of America, on several highways and an occupation of a north Minneapolis police station.

Black Lives Matter Minneapolis, as well as lawmakers concerned about the legislation, say the bills appear to target protesters in urban areas, particularly citizens and groups concerned about race and equity.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Tim Neumann says:
    January 24, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    Initiate a class action lawsuit on behalf of all those affected when highways, public transportation, businesses are targeted by protesters.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Allen Ruehmann says:
    January 24, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    A slight traffic delay is minor compared to the arrogant taking of life by thug police! It is a constitutional right to assemble and protest. Is this the GOP new Sharia law?

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia