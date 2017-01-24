Sheriff: Man, 80, Run Over By Tractor In Central Minnesota

January 24, 2017 1:02 PM
Filed Under: Gerald Vornbrock, Morrison County Sheriff's Office, Tractor Accident

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An 80-year-old man was hospitalized Monday night after being run over by his tractor in central Minnesota, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded at about 6:07 p.m. Monday to a report that a man was run over by a tractor at a residence in Elmdale Township, near Upsala. Officers learned the man, identified as Gerald Vornbrock of Burtrum, was trying to start his Farmall H tractor by hand with a hand crank and forgot that he had it in gear.

Authorities say as the tractor started, it accelerated forward and Vornbrock couldn’t get out of the way in time due to icy conditions. The tractor knocked him to the ground and the back wheel of the tractor ran over his pelvic area. He was transported by ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital, but his condition is not known.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol, Upsala Fire Department and First Response Team.

