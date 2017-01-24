U.S. Bank Stadium Protesters Charged With Misdemeanors

January 24, 2017 4:29 PM
Filed Under: Karl Zimmermann, Karl Zimmermann Mayo, Sen Holiday, Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors have charged two people with misdemeanors for hanging from the rafters during a Minnesota Vikings game at U.S. Bank Stadium and unfurling a banner protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

Thirty-three-year-old Karl Zimmermann Mayo of Minneapolis and 26-year-old Sen Holiday of St. Paul were charged Tuesday with burglary, disorderly conduct and trespass. Their first appearance is Feb. 17.

Zimmermann Mayo and Holiday were arrested Jan. 1 after authorities say they unfurled a banner urging Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank to divest from the four-state, $3.8 billion pipeline. Fans seated below were evacuated.

Defense attorney Tim Phillips says Zimmermann Mayo and Holiday were acting in solidarity with opponents who contend the pipeline could affect drinking water and Native American artifacts. Texas-based developer Energy Transfer Partners says the pipeline will be safe.

