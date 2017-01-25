4 Things To Know: Trump’s Homeland Security Visit, Education In US, Prince’s Estate & More

January 25, 2017 7:52 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From President Donald Trump’s visit to the Department of Homeland Security Wednesday to education ratings across the United States, here is a look at the top four stories from Jan. 25, 2017.

Trump Visits Department Of Homeland Security

President Donald Trump will visit the Department of Homeland Security Wednesday, where he’s expected to start rolling out executive orders on immigration.

Among them are plans for a wall along the U.S. – Mexico border and plans to restrict refugee flows from Muslim countries.

The president is also ordering in an investigation into voter fraud, making the announcement on Twitter about 45 minutes ago.

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Threaten Legal Action Over DAPL

Leaders of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe said they will take legal action to stop the president’s plan to start construction on the Dakota Access Pipeline.

President Trump signed executive orders to restart construction of that project and the Keystone XL pipeline Tuesday.

After hearing the news, thousands of protesters filled the streets in several cities.

New Bank In Charge Of Prince’s Estate

A Minnesota judge has ruled Comerica Bank and Trust will take over running Prince’s estate.

Comerica will make the switch with Bremer Trust, which was the temporary administrator, at the end of the month.

Court filings suggest the late singer’s estate is worth around $200 million.

Wallethub Lists Most, Least Educated States

Wallethub has released its list of the most educated states of 2017.

Massachusetts, Maryland and Colorado top the list, with Minnesota coming in 8th.

As for the least educated states: Louisiana, Mississippi, and West Virginia took the last three spots on the list.

