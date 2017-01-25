MARY TYLER MOORE DIES: Death Of An Icon | Her Iconic TV Home In Mpls. | Her Statue In Downtown

Danny Heinrich Serving Sentence At Boston Federal Prison

January 25, 2017 3:03 PM
Filed Under: Danny Heinrich, Jacob Wetterling

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The man who admitted last year that he killed 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling in central Minnesota in 1989 is serving his sentence at a federal prison outside Boston.

Fifty-three-year-old Danny Heinrich is listed as an inmate at the Federal Medical Center Devens in Ayer, Massachusetts. His release date is listed as March 28, 2033.

Last year, Heinrich was sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography. As part of the plea deal, he confessed to kidnapping, molesting and killing Jacob, though he was not charged in the boy’s murder.

The confession ended a mystery that haunted Minnesota for nearly three decades.

Jacob’s abduction gained national attention and led to changes in sex offender registry laws.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia