Legislature Ties Up Deal On Health Insurance Relief Package

January 25, 2017 1:39 PM
Filed Under: Mark Dayton, Minnesota Legislature, MNsure

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers are closing in on a relief package to help more than 100,000 Minnesota residents cover health insurance costs.

Legislative leaders finalized a compromise bill Wednesday that would help offset the 50 percent to 67 percent premium hikes on the individual market this year. The support is only available to shoppers who don’t get federal subsidies.

Gov. Mark Dayton has indicated he’d sign the bill once it’s passed in the House and Senate Thursday. That would allow insurance plans to start reducing premiums by 25 percent in April.

It’s a resolution to a debate that has stretched for months. Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans says the state will launch an awareness campaign to let residents know that help is on the way.

Open enrollment ends Jan. 31.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

