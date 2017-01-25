Man In Custody Following Death Of Eagan Woman, Unborn Child

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One man is in custody following the death of an Eagan woman and her unborn child Tuesday evening.

According to the Eagan Police Department, just before 3 p.m. officers received a call of an unresponsive female found on the 3100 block of Alden Pond Lane.

Upon arrival, police learned the woman was 25-year-old Senicha Marie Lessman, of Eagan. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Further investigation found Lessman had been subjected to trauma and was 32 weeks pregnant. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said the fetus later died due to the incident.

Detectives determined Lessman’s death was a homicide, and a little under three hours later police arrested 23-year-old Vern Jason Mouelle, of Brooklyn Park, in Mounds View.

Mouelle was arrested as a person of interest and has not been charged with a crime. He is currently being held at the Dakota County Jail.

Officials believe Mouelle and Lessman were in a relationship, but they do not know if Mouelle was the father.

Lessman’s mother released a statement, saying: