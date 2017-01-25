Minneapolis City Leaders Stand Ground On Trump’s ‘Sanctuary Cities’ Order

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis’ mayor says the city will stay strong in its protection of immigrants despite President Trump’s executive order Wednesday that cuts off all federal funding to so-called “sanctuary cities.”

Minneapolis is one of several major cities where police officers do not ask a person about their immigration status. Mayor Betsy Hodges says everyone needs to feel they can call the police and not be afraid they’re going to be hauled away.

Hodges says the ordinance will not change despite the loss of federal funding, which she says can run into the tens of millions of dollars.

Hodges says they will review the President’s order when it comes in, but as far as she’s concerned, the ordinance stays on the books and she will continue to defend it.