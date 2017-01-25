MARY TYLER MOORE DIES: Death Of An Icon | Her Iconic TV Home In Mpls. | Her Statue In Downtown

Minneapolis City Leaders Stand Ground On Trump’s ‘Sanctuary Cities’ Order

January 25, 2017 4:13 PM By Laura Oakes
Filed Under: Betsy Hodges, Donald Trump

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis’ mayor says the city will stay strong in its protection of immigrants despite President Trump’s executive order Wednesday that cuts off all federal funding to so-called “sanctuary cities.”

Minneapolis is one of several major cities where police officers do not ask a person about their immigration status. Mayor Betsy Hodges says everyone needs to feel they can call the police and not be afraid they’re going to be hauled away.

Hodges says the ordinance will not change despite the loss of federal funding, which she says can run into the tens of millions of dollars.

Hodges says they will review the President’s order when it comes in, but as far as she’s concerned, the ordinance stays on the books and she will continue to defend it.

More from Laura Oakes
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia