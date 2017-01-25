MARY TYLER MOORE DIES: Death Of An Icon | Her Iconic TV Home In Mpls. | Her Statue In Downtown

Minnesotans React To Mary Tyler Moore’s Death

January 25, 2017 2:51 PM
Filed Under: Mary Tyler Moore

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Mary Tyler Moore, the star of the beloved “Mary Tyler Moore Show,” died on Wednesday.

She died with her husband and friends nearby, according to her publicist. Moore gained fame in the 1960s for her work on the “Dick an Dyke Show.”

Moore was born in 1936 in Brooklyn; the family moved to California when she was around 8 years old.

The Minnesota icon’s death has touched many, who have gone to social media to thank her and express their condolences. Even former CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather went to Twitter to grieve.

Gov. Mark Dayton also issued a statement Wednesday after Moore’s death.

“Mary Tyler Moore will always be a Minnesota icon. The Mary Tyler Moore Show shared Minneapolis and our entire state with the world, as a place where everyone has the chance to work hard, follow dreams, and succeed. Minnesota will miss her,” Dayton said.

Here’s a sampling of other reactions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia