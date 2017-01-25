Minnesotans React To Mary Tyler Moore’s Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Mary Tyler Moore, the star of the beloved “Mary Tyler Moore Show,” died on Wednesday.

She died with her husband and friends nearby, according to her publicist. Moore gained fame in the 1960s for her work on the “Dick an Dyke Show.”

Moore was born in 1936 in Brooklyn; the family moved to California when she was around 8 years old.

The Minnesota icon’s death has touched many, who have gone to social media to thank her and express their condolences. Even former CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather went to Twitter to grieve.

Gov. Mark Dayton also issued a statement Wednesday after Moore’s death.

“Mary Tyler Moore will always be a Minnesota icon. The Mary Tyler Moore Show shared Minneapolis and our entire state with the world, as a place where everyone has the chance to work hard, follow dreams, and succeed. Minnesota will miss her,” Dayton said.

Here’s a sampling of other reactions.

Mary Tyler Moore will always be immortalized in Minnesota. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones today. https://t.co/FpJ5EUEOCn pic.twitter.com/x8dKH7g21v — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) January 25, 2017

Iconic, spunky “MN news woman,” MTM inspired me to become a reporter. Thank you, Mary Tyler Moore. RIP. — Jamie Yuccas (@jamieyuccas) January 25, 2017

Lake of the Isles opening scenes https://t.co/mue7kLcgjg — Mark Rosen (@WCCORosen) January 25, 2017

I’m deep in regret about the passing of Mary Tyler Moore. What an actress. What a woman. What a person. Always gracious, filled w/good humor — Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 25, 2017

She could turn the world on with her smile. RIP #MaryTylerMoore https://t.co/qE2K7BjQfr — Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) January 25, 2017

Obviously dating myself but when I was growing up Mary Tyler Moore was the only woman on television who had a job — esme murphy – WCCO (@esmemurphy) January 25, 2017