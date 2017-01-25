There’s Less Than A Week Left To Get Covered By MNsure

January 25, 2017 9:47 AM
Filed Under: MNsure

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There’s only six days left to open enroll for health insurance through MNsure.

The open enrollment period ends Tuesday. After that, only people with major life changes – such as having a baby or moving to a new area – will be able to enroll in a 2017 private health or dental plan.

Many Minnesotans enrolled in MNsure receive financial help. MNsure officials say the average family saves more than $7,500 a year from tax credits.

Continually, however, the health care exchange has been the subject of debate in the halls of the Minnesota Legislature.

In the last several months, both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have expressed concern over skyrocketing premiums for Minnesotans who make too much to qualify for tax credits.

As of yet, no solution to the pricey premium problem has been reached.

