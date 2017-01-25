Snow, Winds Make For Slick Morning Commute

January 25, 2017 8:11 AM
Winter Weather, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP/WCCO) — Schools in southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin are canceling classes because of a winter storm that has delivered several inches of snow Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Wednesday for more than a half-dozen counties, many in western Wisconsin. The snowfall is expected to diminish around 6 p.m.

In Minnesota, cities south of the Twin Cities received the bulk of the snow.WCCO Meteorologist Kylie Bearse reported totals as high as 5.5 inches in places like Winnebago, and as low as 1 inch in Montgomery.

Bearse said snow is expected to last through much of the morning commute, but should calm down after 12 p.m. But winds will pick up in the afternoon and could cause blowing snow in southern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is warning drivers that the morning commute could be slick as they gets plows on the road.

As of 6 a.m., MnDOT said they had 176 plows out on the roads.

The Minnesota State Patrol has not yet posted crash numbers, but dozens of spin-outs have been spotted around the metro.

