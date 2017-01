MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Valentine’s Day is just a few weeks away. But, do people really care?

Apparently, and maybe surprisingly, quite a few women don’t.

A new survey of women shows 44 percent do not expect to receive any gifts or special dinners to mark the holiday. Forty-one percent said they dread Valentine’s Day more than any other holiday, and those were women in relationships.

Finally, 61 percent said the length of a relationship doesn’t matter when it comes to celebrating Valentine’s Day.