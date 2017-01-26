MARY TYLER MOORE DIES: Obit | Amelia's '02 Interview | Behind The Scenes w/ Dave Moore In '73 | Mpls. & MTM

Cordarrelle Patterson Tells NFL Network He Could ‘Take Talents Elsewhere’

January 26, 2017 12:43 PM
Filed Under: Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings, NFL Network

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After being virtually non-existent in the Minnesota Vikings’ offense two years ago, Cordarrelle Patterson had a bit of an epiphany this year.

Patterson finished this season with 52 catches for 453 yards and two touchdowns. He became a weapon as a runner also, with seven carries for 43 yards. His involvement all started after becoming a gunner on special teams.

But is Patterson’s time with the Vikings running out? He had a bounce-back year in a contract year, and will be a free agent when the league year starts in March. He was seldom used on offense under Norv Turner, who resigned earlier this season. When Pat Shurmur was promoted, there was an instant shift to get Patterson the ball more and utilize his skills.

Patterson told Conor Orr of NFL.com that his future in Minnesota is completely up to the Vikings.

He also said his decision on where he ends up, if not with the Vikings, depends on how much he’ll be used.

“I need to know if I’m going to play or not. If not, I’ll take my talents elsewhere,” Patterson sold Orr. “If they want me back, they’ll make a deal and get me back.”

Patterson had primarily been used over the last two seasons as a kickoff returner, but the value of the position is steadily declining with the increase in touchbacks.

Patterson started to prove this year that he can be effective when the ball comes his way. But he also understands that the NFL is a business, and anything can happen.

Here is the full story from NFL.com.

