Report: Hearings To Begin At U Of M For Suspended Gopher Football Players

January 26, 2017 7:51 AM
Filed Under: Gopher Football, Tracy Claeys, University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Closed-door hearings at the University of Minnesota for 10 suspended Gopher football players begin Thursday, according to the Star Tribune.

The players were suspended in connection to an alleged sexual assault back in September.

Hennepin County prosecutors announced late last month no charges will be filed, after reviewing an 80-page investigation by the university. The U of M is considering expelling the students, as the standard of evidence is much lower at the school level.

In hearings Thursday and Friday, players and their lawyers will argue why they should stay enrolled and be reinstated.

This case played a big part in the firing of head coach Tracy Claeys.

Claeys tweeted support for his football team when the players announced a temporary boycott after the ten players were suspended.

The Star Tribune reports hearings for the players start at 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com. The story will be updated as more details become available.

