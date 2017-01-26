3 Charged In Millville Gun Shop Robbery

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged three people in connection with the robbery of a gun shop in southeastern Minnesota last September.

Alex Boyd, 38, Sasah Marie Erdner, 30 and Trinity James Wicka, 19, were charged with stealing and attempting to sell about 75 guns after robbing the Millville Rod and Gun Shop. Boyd, a convicted felon, was also charged with illegally possessing a firearm.

According to the charges, Wicka and the two others met on Sept. 1, 2016, and decided to rob the Millville Rod and Gun Shop. The next morning, they gained entry by kicking in the door and braking into glass display cases. They stole approximately 75 firearms, mostly handguns.

The owner of the gun shop estimated the missing guns were worth $40,000.

Court documents say the three then committed two aggravated robberies the next night in Winona while possessing the stolen guns.

On Sept. 16, 2016, a juvenile male was found possessing 15 handguns that had been stolen during the gun shop robbery.