MARY TYLER MOORE DIES: Obit | Amelia's '02 Interview | Behind The Scenes w/ Dave Moore In '73 | Mpls. & MTM

3 Charged In Millville Gun Shop Robbery

January 26, 2017 3:17 PM
Filed Under: Alex Boyd, Gun Shop Robbery, Millville, Millville Rod and Gun Shop, Sasah Marie Erdner, Trinity James Wicka

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged three people in connection with the robbery of a gun shop in southeastern Minnesota last September.

Alex Boyd, 38, Sasah Marie Erdner, 30 and Trinity James Wicka, 19, were charged with stealing and attempting to sell about 75 guns after robbing the Millville Rod and Gun Shop. Boyd, a convicted felon, was also charged with illegally possessing a firearm.

According to the charges, Wicka and the two others met on Sept. 1, 2016, and decided to rob the Millville Rod and Gun Shop. The next morning, they gained entry by kicking in the door and braking into glass display cases. They stole approximately 75 firearms, mostly handguns.

The owner of the gun shop estimated the missing guns were worth $40,000.

Court documents say the three then committed two aggravated robberies the next night in Winona while possessing the stolen guns.

On Sept. 16, 2016, a juvenile male was found possessing 15 handguns that had been stolen during the gun shop robbery.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Ben Boniff says:
    January 26, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Fantastic job LE !!! 😉
    Now just burn them at the stake and we really win!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia