Course Layout Revealed For Red Bull Crashed Ice In St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the biggest and most extreme frozen sports in the world, Red Bull Crashed Ice, is getting ready to return to St. Paul.
Red Bull released a video Thursday of what this year’s course will look like. It will be around 1,200 feet long with racers starting at the front doors of the Cathedral of St. Paul.
Crews are well on the way to finishing the track. This marks the 6th straight season for the winter competition in the capital city.
Each year, the event has drawn more than 100,000 people. This year’s event takes place next weekend.