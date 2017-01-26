Stillwater Ice Castle To Reopen This Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After closing amid the January thaw that brought spring-like weather to Minnesota, the popular Ice Castle attraction in Stillwater is slated to reopen this weekend as cooler temperatures settle over the state.

Ice Castles Minnesota posted on Facebook that the icy structure near the St. Croix River will reopen Saturday at 4 p.m. Ice Castle officials say crews are working to touch up the castle ice ahead of the weekend.

Last week, the ice castle closed as highs in Minnesota climbed well above freezing and into the mid-40s. At such temperatures, the pathways through the castle, which are made of crushed ice and snow, melt, making for a sloppy, wet experience for castle-goers.

Throughout much of last weekend, overnight highs were even above freezing — not ideal weather for ice. However, overnight temperatures are expected to fall back into the teens Thursday, which is more typical for January in Minnesota.

Those who purchased tickets to the ice castle last week were able to get refunds or reschedule their visits. To contact Ice Castles for more information, click here.