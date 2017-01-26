MARY TYLER MOORE: Obit | Amelia's '02 Interview | Behind The Scenes w/ Dave Moore In '73 | Mpls. & MTM

Wild Host St. Louis Before Heading To All-Star Break

January 26, 2017 6:30 PM By Mike Max
Filed Under: Bruce Boudreau, Mike Max, Minnesota Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild play St Louis Thursday night in their final game before the All-Star break. A time to reflect?

Not really, but a time to understand how you got here.

So does chemistry come from winning, or does winning create chemistry?

“I think winning creates a healthy environment. It builds confidence,” Nate Prosser said. “A lot of guys are feeling good about their games, which they should. A lot of guys are playing well and at the top of their games, and you just have to continue to build on the positives.”

If you reflect on the first half of this season and you wonder why all the success, you realize there’s really not one person or one thing that stands out. And maybe that’s the key, that they find a number of different ways to win hockey games.

What they have learned is how to win games, close games with different heroes in a variety of ways.

“That’s what good teams do. Whether it’s not the prettiest way to win, whether it’s not a blow out or you might come from behind, win in a shootout,” Jordan Schroeder said.

Which brings us to the head coach, who has obviously made a difference. But what were his impressions of this team when he took the job versus the first half of the season?

“I really didn’t know what to expect. We play them three times a year and the only thing that kept going in my mind was they work really had,” coach Bruce Boudreau said. “And they’re fast. That was the only thing I thought of.”

And so far, he’s had to have been impressed.

More from Mike Max
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia