Maple Lake Ice Fishing Derby Canceled For 2nd Year In A Row

January 27, 2017 7:30 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An ice fishing derby dating back 40 years has been canceled for a second year in a row.

The Maple Lake Ice Fishing Derby was scheduled for Feb 4. Organizers said the January thaw deteriorated the ice sheet to only 14 inches, and they need ice to be at least 18 inches thick.

Despite the upcoming cold weather, organizers don’t believe the ice will be thick enough.

The derby usually brings in 7,500 people.

The proceeds from the event are used to help fight invasive aquatic species in Maple Lake.

