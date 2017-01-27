MPD Investigating String Of Robberies At Coffee, Sandwich Shops

MARY TYLER MOORE: Obit | Amelia's '02 Interview | Behind The Scenes w/ Dave Moore In '73 | Mpls. & MTM

January 27, 2017 2:47 PM
Filed Under: Minneapolis Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are advising businesses to take extra caution after a string of robberies at sandwich and coffee shops.

Police detailed 13 separate robberies Friday that occurred in December and January at Subway, Starbucks, Dunn Bros. and Caribou Coffee chains throughout the Twin Cities.

Police said they are unsure if the suspects in each robbery are the same people. All of the robberies at Subway have occurred before 10 a.m., while the coffee shop robberies have all happened around 7:30 a.m. or earlier.

Note: These photos are from separate robberies. (credit: Minneapolis Police Department)

For tips on what to do if you are present during a robbery, click here.

Here is the full list of robbery locations:

Subway

  • Dec. 10, 2016, 8:30 a.m., 3541 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis
  • Dec. 10, 2016, 9:40 a.m., 5317 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis
  • Dec. 15, 2016, 7 a.m., 4741 Hiawatha Avenue South, Minneapolis
  • Dec. 19, 2016, 9:13 a.m., 5327 16th Street West, St. Louis Park

Starbucks

  • Dec. 10, 2016, 6:52 a.m., 2515 Riverside Avenue, Minneapolis
  • Dec. 12, 2016, 5:39 a.m., 2000 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis
  • Dec. 21, 2016, 5:37 a.m., 7610 Lyndale Avenue South #800, Richfield
  • Jan. 9, 2017, 6:20 a.m., 1820 Highway 36 West, Roseville
  • Jan. 19, 2017, 5:35 a.m., 4201 Minnetonka Boulevard, St. Louis Park

Dunn Bros.

  • Jan. 22, 2017, 7:33 a.m., 5008 Xerxes Avenue South, Minneapolis

Caribou Coffee

  • Dec. 24, 2016, 6:52 a.m., 2218 County Road D, Roseville
  • Dec. 24, 2016, 7:18 a.m., 4745 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis
