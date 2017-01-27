MPD Investigating String Of Robberies At Coffee, Sandwich Shops

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are advising businesses to take extra caution after a string of robberies at sandwich and coffee shops.

Police detailed 13 separate robberies Friday that occurred in December and January at Subway, Starbucks, Dunn Bros. and Caribou Coffee chains throughout the Twin Cities.

Police said they are unsure if the suspects in each robbery are the same people. All of the robberies at Subway have occurred before 10 a.m., while the coffee shop robberies have all happened around 7:30 a.m. or earlier.

For tips on what to do if you are present during a robbery, click here.

Here is the full list of robbery locations:

Subway

Dec. 10, 2016, 8:30 a.m., 3541 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis

Dec. 10, 2016, 9:40 a.m., 5317 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

Dec. 15, 2016, 7 a.m., 4741 Hiawatha Avenue South, Minneapolis

Dec. 19, 2016, 9:13 a.m., 5327 16th Street West, St. Louis Park

Starbucks

Dec. 10, 2016, 6:52 a.m., 2515 Riverside Avenue, Minneapolis

Dec. 12, 2016, 5:39 a.m., 2000 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis

Dec. 21, 2016, 5:37 a.m., 7610 Lyndale Avenue South #800, Richfield

Jan. 9, 2017, 6:20 a.m., 1820 Highway 36 West, Roseville

Jan. 19, 2017, 5:35 a.m., 4201 Minnetonka Boulevard, St. Louis Park

Dunn Bros.

Jan. 22, 2017, 7:33 a.m., 5008 Xerxes Avenue South, Minneapolis

Caribou Coffee