Man Charged In 4th Precinct Shooting Takes Stand At Scarsella Trial

January 27, 2017 12:06 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Fourteen months after the shootings of protesters at a Black Lives Matter encampment in Minneapolis, the trial for one of the shooters continues.

Allen Scarsella, 24, is charged with felony riot and assault.

In opening statements last week, prosecutors suggested racial hatred motivated Scarsella and three other friends to shoot five protesters outside the 4th Police Precinct in Minneapolis.

The protesters were camped out there following the death of Jamar Clark in November 2015.

One of the three men, Nate Gustavsson, who was with Scarsella that night took the stand for the defense and described the moment those shots were fired. Gustavsson testified that he, Scarsella and two other men went to the encampment to simply film the protest on Nov. 23rd of 2015.

Shortly after, he claims, a verbal then a physical fight ensued between the men and a group of protesters.

As the group of four tried to leave, Gustafson claimed five or six people followed him and Scarsella, and one person pulled out a knife.

That’s when Gustafsson claims Scarsella pulled out his conceal and carry weapon and shot at the protesters in self-defense.

Now, this account is vastly different from the account of the prosecution.

In opening arguments, the state alleged this was racially motivated shooting.

The state also recited Scarsella’s text messages where he refers to his pistol in one text as being designed to “kill brown people.”

Testimony is expected to continue Friday and could wrap up shortly.

The case will then go to the jury, which is made up of 11 men and three women.

