Police: Nearly $100K In Product Stolen From West St. Paul Foot Locker

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — West Saint Paul police say they are investigating after nearly $100,000 in product was stolen from a Foot Locker store earlier this month.
Police say employees of the Foot Locker, located on the 1200 block of Robert Street South, arrived to work on Jan. 16 at about 10 a.m. and found the store burglarized.
According to a preliminary investigation, it appears the burglary suspect or suspects entered overnight via a vacant store front next to Foot Locker and gained access by making a hole through the drywall. The suspect or suspects then stole about $97,000 in product, including shoes, clothing, and hats.
Police say the suspects left the store when they tripped a motion sensor alarm in a certain area of the store.
Police are now following up on leads and processing potential evidence in the case.