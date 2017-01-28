4 Things To Do From Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here are all the great ideas Rachel Slavik and Mike Augustyniak shared on WCCO Saturday Morning for making the most of the last weekend in January!

1. Get out and enjoy the winter day and check out the snow sculptures at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The competition is part of the St. Paul Winter Carnival. The event is free and they announce the winner Sunday at about 2 p.m.

2. TwinsFest is back at Target Field! New this year, a beer garden called the TwinsFest Taproom with craft beer, root beer floats and yard games. You can also enjoy the traditional autographs from players, photo opportunities and collector’s show. TwinsFest runs through Sunday.

3. Famed designer Vern Yip is one of the featured designers at the new Minneapolis Home + Remodeling Show. It’s being held for the first time on the field at U.S. Bank Stadium. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $12 at the door for adults and $4 for kids.

4. it’s another big weekend of hockey. Games got underway Saturday morning on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships. It’s the 12th year of the event that brings thousands of players and fans together for a weekend of fun and fierce competition. Everyone playing Saturday is hoping to make it to Championship Sunday.