1 Adult, 2 Children Injured In Minneapolis Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One adult and two children are getting medical help after a fire in Minneapolis.

Around 4 p.m. Saturday, crews responded to a fire on the first floor of a townhome at the Little Earth apartment complex near Hiawatha and 26th Street South.

There was substantial damage to the building.

Firefighters say an adult victim suffered burn injuries, while the two children were treated for smoke inhalation.

Six connected townhomes were evacuated. The Red Cross is helping the displaced families.

They’re still looking into what caused the fire.