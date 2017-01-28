WEEKEND BREAK: Surly's 'Kraftskivan' | Moments That Mattered | A Snowmobile Double Backflip?!?

Minnetonka Armed Robbery Suspects At Large

January 28, 2017 9:32 AM
Filed Under: Minnetonka, Minnetonka Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnetonka police are investigating an armed robbery at an apartment complex

Police say two suspects busted into one of the apartments on the 10000 block of Smetana Road Friday at about 6:45 p.m. after the tenant opened their door.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The victim told police both suspects wore ski masks and were armed with handguns. The victim was able to run away and call for help.

Police evacuated nearby units in the complex so they could search for the robbers, but they were not found.

Police believe this was a targeted situation and they do not feel the public is in danger. The search for the suspects continues.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 952-939-8500.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia