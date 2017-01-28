Minnetonka Armed Robbery Suspects At Large

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnetonka police are investigating an armed robbery at an apartment complex
Police say two suspects busted into one of the apartments on the 10000 block of Smetana Road Friday at about 6:45 p.m. after the tenant opened their door.
The victim told police both suspects wore ski masks and were armed with handguns. The victim was able to run away and call for help.
Police evacuated nearby units in the complex so they could search for the robbers, but they were not found.
Police believe this was a targeted situation and they do not feel the public is in danger. The search for the suspects continues.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 952-939-8500.
