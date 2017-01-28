WEEKEND BREAK: Surly's 'Kraftskivan' | Moments That Mattered | A Snowmobile Double Backflip?!?

Dog Stolen From California Found In Minnesota

January 28, 2017 5:27 PM
Filed Under: California

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A stolen dog from California has been found in Minnesota.

Mama was stolen from her owner in Oakland, California, a year and a half ago. The pit bull mix ended up as a stray in Animal Control.

The pup has a microchip so the shelter was able to call her owner in California. Thanks to the kindness of strangers from the Twin Cities, Mama is heading home.

A group of volunteers is making the drive from Minnesota to California.

A local nonprofit called A Rotta Love Plus is asking for donations to cover gas, meals and lodging for their transport volunteers.

Animal shelter workers say microchips are a great idea for your pet.

“Get your pets chipped, and when they get lost it might take a day, a week, a month, maybe 18 months, and you have a good chance of your dog getting back home,” Michelle Klatt, director of A Rotta Love Plus, said.

Donations are tax-deductible; anything raised in excess of this transport project will go directly toward microchipping local dogs via A Rotta Love’s programs in underserved communities.

If you would like to help get Mama back home, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia