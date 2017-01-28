WEEKEND BREAK: Surly's 'Kraftskivan' | Moments That Mattered | A Snowmobile Double Backflip?!?

MNsure Extends Enrollment Deadline By A Week

January 28, 2017 2:48 PM
Filed Under: Affordable Care Act, MNsure

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — MNsure officials announced Saturday that they are extending their enrollment deadline by one week.

The extension coincides with the recent passing of the Premium Relief Bill, which will give some insurees a 25-percent discount on their premiums, which have skyrocketed for some since Jan. 1.

The new special enrollment period will be from Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Wednesday, Feb. 8.

$312 million was allocated to the relief effort, which aims to help more than 125,000 Minnesotans affected by premium hikes.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia