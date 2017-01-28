MNsure Extends Enrollment Deadline By A Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — MNsure officials announced Saturday that they are extending their enrollment deadline by one week.
The extension coincides with the recent passing of the Premium Relief Bill, which will give some insurees a 25-percent discount on their premiums, which have skyrocketed for some since Jan. 1.
The new special enrollment period will be from Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Wednesday, Feb. 8.
$312 million was allocated to the relief effort, which aims to help more than 125,000 Minnesotans affected by premium hikes.
