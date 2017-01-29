WEEKEND BREAK: Surly's 'Kraftskivan' | Moments That Mattered | A Snowmobile Double Backflip?!?

Sheriff: Driver Arrested In Deadly St. Croix County Crash

January 29, 2017 4:16 PM
Filed Under: Dalton R. Mundle, Deadly Crash, DWI, Jordan M. Tulgren, St. Croix County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person was killed and three others were hurt in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in western Wisconsin and alcohol was a factor, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to the crash at about 1:47 a.m. on 170th Ave. at 112th Street in Richmond, Wis. When officers arrived, an investigation showed a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta was heading eastbound on 170th Ave. when it failed to negotiate a 90-degree turn, entered a ditch, hit a utility pole and overturned.

A 19-year-old man from New Richmond, Wis., was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was identified as Jordan M. Tulgren. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 18-year-old Dalton R. Mundle, was taken to a hospital with injuries and it isn’t clear if he was wearing a seatbelt.

Authorities say a 21-year-old from Oklahoma was hospitalized with injuries, and an 18-year-old woman not wearing a seatbelt was taken to Westfields Hospital before being transferred to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with injuries.

Mundle was later arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and was booked into the St. Croix County Jail pending criminal charges.

