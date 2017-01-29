Finding Minnesota: Unicycle Dan

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities consistently comes in as one of the country’s most bike-friendly cities.

The traffic along the bike paths is mainly bicycles but every so often, a unicyclist will make an appearance. Dan Hansen is one of the cyclists who prefer one wheel over two during his commute from northeast Minneapolis to downtown.

“Unicycle commuting, it’s a long road to become a skillful commuter,” said Dan Hansen, a unicyclist.

From his moving perch, Dan truly understands the many ups and downs of city living. He doesn’t shy away from the hills of the city, even if it means a little extra leg work.

“It’s more fun, I find it, the maneuvering of it, more interesting,” Hansen said.

That passion for the one-wheeled ride began 16 years ago with the chance sighting of another unicyclist.

“I was on my way to work, and I saw this, and it just clicked in my head that I wanted to be able to ride on a big unicycle,” Hansen said. “I went and bought one that evening.”

Dan quickly realized proficiency wasn’t immediate.

“I think it was a couple of weeks before I could circumnavigate my block,” he said.

Nearly two decades later, he now has a firm grasp on how to handle much more than his five mile drive.

“I try to go out three to four extra rides per week and I shoot for 100 or so 100-plus miles per week. If I get that, I feel satisfied,” he said. “I’ve become good enough at it that I can revel in it and everything it has to offer.”

Skill allows Dan to push past any perceived seasonal limits, rain or shine, winter or summer.

“Not a seasonal rider, an all-season rider,” Hansen said.

Winter is nothing more than a minor obstacle as Dan maneuvers from sidewalk to city street, his legs in constant motion.

“It’s not too difficult to stay upright. It’s a much less difficult than you expect,” he said.

That kind of dedication doesn’t go unnoticed. Dan has seen every reaction possible from other drivers and those passing by.

“I get a lot of thumbs up,” Hansen said. “I’d like to think it lightens their load and makes them feel happy or interested. It’s not like biking at all. It’s not like running, it’s not like biking, it’s its own thing and that feels good to me.”

There is a unicycling group in the Twin Cities, for anyone who wants to give it a try. The Twin Cities Unicycle Club meets weekly and is happy to help teach the basics. Go here for more information.

