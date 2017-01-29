WEEKEND BREAK: Surly's 'Kraftskivan' | Moments That Mattered | A Snowmobile Double Backflip?!?

Ellison Says Trump’s Immigration Order Is A Muslim Ban

January 29, 2017 3:57 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Rep. Keith Ellison says the White House can’t deny that President Donald Trump’s immigration order is anything but a ban on Muslims.

The Democratic lawmaker – who was the first Muslim elected to Congress – told John Dickerson on Face the Nation Sunday that Trump’s executive order is a religious-based ban.

“On the campaign trail, [Trump] said he wanted a Muslim ban. He said on national television that there would be other religious groups who would receive priority,” Ellison said. “This is a Muslim ban.”

On Friday, Trump signed as executive order that effectively barred immigration from several Muslim-majority countries — Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. In response, protests flared up across the country and judges issues order blocking parts of the ban.

Supporters of Trump’s order, such as Rep. Tom Emmer (R – MN), say it’s about keeping America safe, not blocking Muslims from entering the country.

