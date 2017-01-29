Hundreds Expected To Protest Immigration Order At MSP

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hundreds are expected to attend a demonstration Sunday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in protest of President Donald Trump’s executive order barring immigration from several Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East.
The protest is slated to start at 1 p.m. at the airport’s Terminal One. Ilhan Omar, the nation’s first elected Somali-American lawmaker, is slated to meet with protesters at 3 p.m.
An event posting on Facebook shows that nearly 600 people said they’ll attend the protest. More than 2,000 said they were interested.
The protest in the Twin Cities is one of several airport demonstrations happening across the country following the Friday announcement of Trump’s executive order, which effectively bans immigrating from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.