Pedestrian Struck, Killed While Running Across Hwy. 13 In Burnsville

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Burnsville Sunday evening.
According to the State Patrol, around 9:15 p.m. troopers were called to an incident involving a pedestrian on Highway 13 near Washburn Avenue.
State Troopers said a 45-year-old man was running across traffic and was hit by a pickup truck. He was declared dead on the scene.
The truck was driven by 35-year-old Shawn Jacob Notermann, of Shakopee. Notermann was not injured.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
State Patrol is continuing to investigate.