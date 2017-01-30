2 Dead, 1 Injured In Goodhue County Rollover

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people are dead and one person is injured after a rollover accident in Goodhue County Friday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just after 3 p.m. a Chrysler was traveling westbound on Highway 61 when it collided with a southbound Ford SUV at Highway 316.

The collision caused the Ford to rollover.

The driver of the Ford, 73-year-old Betty Lou Ramthun, was killed. Her passenger, 72-year-old Danile Raymond Ramthun, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler, 76-year-old Maxine Marie Jellum, was also killed.

The Minnesota State Patrol is currently investigating.