Police Investigate Deadly Shooting Outside St. Paul Bar

January 30, 2017 7:29 AM By Mary McGuire
Filed Under: Mary McGuire, St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department is investigating a shooting late Sunday night that killed one man and injured another.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, police were called to the 1000 block of Hudson Road. When they arrived, they found two adult men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds outside the St. Paul Saloon.

Both victims were taken to Regions Hospital where one man was pronounced dead. The other is still being treated for his injuries.

The names and identities of the shooting victims have not yet been released.

Homicide investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting, but investigators believe this was an isolated incident.

More from Mary McGuire
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia