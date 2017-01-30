Police Investigate Deadly Shooting Outside St. Paul Bar

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department is investigating a shooting late Sunday night that killed one man and injured another.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, police were called to the 1000 block of Hudson Road. When they arrived, they found two adult men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds outside the St. Paul Saloon.

Both victims were taken to Regions Hospital where one man was pronounced dead. The other is still being treated for his injuries.

The names and identities of the shooting victims have not yet been released.

Homicide investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting, but investigators believe this was an isolated incident.