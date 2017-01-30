4 Injured In Crystal Shooting; 3 In Custody

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three people are in custody following a shooting that injured four in Crystal early Monday morning.
According to the Crystal Police Department, just before 1:15 a.m. officers received a call of shots being fired on County Road 81 between Wilshire Boulevard and Corvalis Avenue N.
Upon arrival, police learned four people had been shot – three adult males and one juvenile male. All four were taken to the hospital for gunshot injuries. Three of the victims have since been released. The fourth is in surgery.
Police said three suspects were taken into custody.
The Police Chief said she doesn’t think this is a random crime.