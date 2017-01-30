Get Movin’ Monday: February Deals

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It may be the shortest month of the year, but it’s certainly not short in savings. Chrysa Duran from Thrifty Jinxy Gets Us Movin’ with the hottest deals in February.

Tax Software

It’s Tax Season. So, while waiting for your W2s, can start seeing green by purchasing tax software now.

“The tax companies are fighting to get your business, so they’re offering discounts now. So, go ahead and get the software even if you’re not ready to file yet,” Duran said.

Winter Clothes

As spring gets closer, the discounts on winter clothes keeps getting bigger. So, update your wardrobe, guilt free.

“Also winter sports equipment is great to buy this time of year. Anything for skiing, snowboarding, snow-shoeing — any of those winter sports. And also the things that you need to go with it — like ski boots, goggles or jackets — all that gear should be on sale too,” she said.

Valentine’s Day Gifts

Valentine’s Day is this month. Expect to see sales around the holiday.

“In anticipation of Valentine’s Day new fragrances will come out, so you’ll find sales on those because the companies want to get us to try them,” Duran said. “You might also find sales on some of the existing fragrances, especially on gift sets. That’s the big one this time of year.”

Travel

For those that come down with spring fever, maybe a last-minute discounted trip south will make you feel better.

“It’s kind of a slower season for travel after the holidays and before spring break,” Duran said. “One of your best deals is to look for last-minute deals, especially online. There are sites that will do last minute deals if you’re ready to travel in the next 2-3 weeks. If hotels have extra rooms that aren’t fill or tours have extra spots that aren’t booked, you’ll get those deals.”

Canned Foods

February is also National Canned Food month.

Deals are available for shoppers if they buy in bigger quantities. There will also be more coupons in the newspaper inserts and online.