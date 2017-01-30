Storm Brings Mix Of Snow, Rain To Northern, Eastern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After a quiet weekend, another round of snow is making its way into Minnesota Monday.

Northern and central Minnesota are expected to get hit hardest, with totals reaching 3 to 5 inches.

Most locations northeast of I-94 will see snow today #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/pttogLa1Vu — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 30, 2017

Things started off calm Monday morning, with temperatures in the teens across much of northern and eastern Minnesota.

Snow began to move in from the northwest early in the morning, making its way into the Twin Cities around 7 a.m.

WCCO Meteorologist Kylie Bearse said the snow should last for about an hour in the metro, moving steadily north as the day goes on.

By the afternoon, areas near Duluth and Rice Lake, Wis. will be seeing most of the snow, while the metro may experience some rain as temperatures inch toward the 40s.

Western Minnesota will experience mild conditions Monday, with temperatures sitting around 30 degrees. While no snow will fall, winds could get up to 50 mph Monday afternoon.

No snow for SW Minnesota, but strong winds by this afternoon near 50mph #mnwx @WCCO pic.twitter.com/4YVVlk9gBf — Kylie Bearse (@KylieBearseWX) January 30, 2017

There will be another break in the evening, with light flurries returning in the overnight.