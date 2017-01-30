Son Pleads Guilty To Financially Exploiting Vulnerable Mother

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Plymouth man pleaded guilty Monday to financially exploiting his mother, a vulnerable adult who was in his care.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, 59-year-old David John Vanzo pleaded guilty to one county of financial exploitation over $35,000.

The criminal complaint states Vanzo began living with his mother, who died in January 2015, in 2007. He was given power of attorney over her finances in 2012. From then until her death, Vanzo took about $260,000 from his mother’s accounts and through a reverse mortgage on her house, according to the complaint.

The attorney’s office said Vanzo took his mother to the bank to obtain money on the morning of her death.

Vanzo was scheduled to go on trial Monday morning, but pleaded guilty instead. He will be sentenced Feb. 21 and is expected to receive 42 months in prison, the attorney’s office said.