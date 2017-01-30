Trump To Travel To Milwaukee For Speech On Economy

January 30, 2017 12:32 PM
Filed Under: Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump is planning to deliver a speech on the economy in Milwaukee on Thursday.

The White House confirmed the planned visit on Monday, which comes two weeks into Trump’s presidency. His last trip to Wisconsin was in December as part of his victory tour.

Trump is making the stop amid continued backlash from the executive order he released Friday temporarily banning refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries. Trump is slated to announce his pick for a vacant U.S. Supreme Court seat on Tuesday.

No other details about his planned Thursday trip to Wisconsin have been released.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

