Supporters Say Trump’s Immigration Policy Is Delivering Campaign Promise

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Supporters of President Donald Trump are praising his controversial immigration policy, saying the President is delivering on a campaign promise.

When the President appeared at a rally at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, he drew ovations as he talked about how faulty vetting had allowed large numbers of Somali refugees into the state and that as President he would change that.

It is important to remember Donald Trump almost won Minnesota — he lost to Hillary Clinton by less than two percentage points. His supporters here say they are surprised by the protests, saying President Trump is simply doing what he promised to do for months on the campaign trail.

In the peaceful suburbs of Carver County, Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton by more than 13 percentage points. At an airport rally two days before the election, he made it clear Minnesota was a factor in his immigration plan.

Trump said then, “You have suffered enough in Minnesota and we will pause admission from terror prone regions. A full security assessment has been made.”

Rollie Neve is a long time Carver County Republican official whose letter praising Trump was published last week in the Chanhassen newspaper. He said, “President Trump, I would give him an A-plus.”

Neve can’t understand the furor over the immigration policy.

“Most politicians who make promises on the campaign trail forget about them when they are elected. That is not the case with Donald Trump,” he said.

Chanhassen resident Cathie Zimmerman had never been involved in politics until Trump ran for President.

“My heart and support is with Trump, President Trump and his administration,” she said.

Zimmerman said she was won over after attending a Trump rally in April in Eau Claire, Wis.

“It was fantastic, exciting and motivating,” she said.

She says concerns about terrorism and refugees are a top issue for her, and she believes a silent majority of Minnesotans support his immigration policy.

“I do believe we need to have some kind of extreme vetting before we allow people into our country,” she said.

Among Trump supporters, this immigration policy is just checking off one of the President’s chief campaign promises. And the fact that he has delivered so quickly after assuming office has just solidified his support amongst loyalists.