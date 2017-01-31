Femicide Report: 18 Women Killed By Domestic Violence In 2016

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – At least 18 women died last year in Minnesota at the hands of current or former intimate partners, according to a new report from a domestic violence watchdog group.

The Minnesota Coalition for Battered Women (MCBW) released Tuesday its annual Femicide Report, saying that there were at least 21 homicides related to domestic violence in 2016.

Of those homicides, 18 were women murdered by current or former romantic partners. Two of the deaths were of family members and one was of a bystander.

Becky Smith, a program manager for MCBW, says domestic violence is a problem all across Minnesota.

“We want every Minnesotan to recognize that domestic violence happens here,” Smith said in a press release, “in every city, township, and county of Minnesota.”

The 2016 numbers are down from 2015, when 34 people died from domestic violence, 22 of which were women.

The Minnesota Coalition for Battered Women has published its Femicide Report annually since 1989.