Animal Rights Group Accuses Hormel Supplier Of Mistreating Pigs

January 31, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: 830 WCCO Radio, Hormel, Sloane Martin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The group Mercy For Animals is set to release undercover video Tuesday reportedly showing abuse of pigs at a farm used by Hormel.

The organization said the video shows workers who were secretly recorded beating and kicking animals and leaving them to suffer with untreated injuries.

The video was taken at a pork supplier to Minnesota-based Hormel foods. Maschhoff Family Farms is one of the largest food suppliers in the country

In a statement released Tuesday, Hormel said it’s issued a suspension of the farm’s sow operations while a thorough operation is completed.

It’s also sending third-party auditors to the Oklahoma farms to verify animal care requirements.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia