Animal Rights Group Accuses Hormel Supplier Of Mistreating Pigs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The group Mercy For Animals is set to release undercover video Tuesday reportedly showing abuse of pigs at a farm used by Hormel.

The organization said the video shows workers who were secretly recorded beating and kicking animals and leaving them to suffer with untreated injuries.

The video was taken at a pork supplier to Minnesota-based Hormel foods. Maschhoff Family Farms is one of the largest food suppliers in the country

In a statement released Tuesday, Hormel said it’s issued a suspension of the farm’s sow operations while a thorough operation is completed.

It’s also sending third-party auditors to the Oklahoma farms to verify animal care requirements.