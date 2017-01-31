Congress Advances ‘Real ID’ Compliance Legislation

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A state Senate Committee Tuesday moved one step closer to authorizing high security identification for Minnesota drivers that the federal government is requiring after 9/11.
Critics say the new rules will make it harder for undocumented immigrants to get a driver license.
If Minnesota does not approve Real ID, MNs won’t be able to board commercial airliners unless they also have a passport. The uncertanity is causing anxiety for businesses.
Airport officials said Tuesday airlines are reluctant to sign contracts if MN doens’t have real ID, and leisure travelers may already be staying away. But families, including undocumented immigrants, are suspicious the government may use Real ID to discover their legal status.
“The opportunity of undocumented immigrants to participate, due to lack of identification, deeply affects Minnesota families and our beloved communities,” Uriel Perez Espinoza of the Minnesota Council on Latino Affairs said in a hearing.
“Between the TSA wait lines, and parking, and those challenges that they have already — you throw this into the mix and I’m not sure if they have the right ID,” Mitch Killian of the Minnesota Airports Commission said. “We are convinced that we are already seeing passengers choosing not to travel because of the challenges that are out there.”
The bill is expected to pass, but lawmakers will likely engage in further debate.