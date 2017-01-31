Wisconsin Sen. Johnson : ‘I’m Not Looking For A Judge To Evolve’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says he is not looking for a Supreme Court nominee whose approach to the law has changed over time.

Johnson said in an interview Tuesday on WISN-AM that “I’m not looking for a judge to evolve.”

Johnson says he is looking for a judge that is going to adhere to the law and Constitution as written.

Johnson’s comments come as President Donald Trump is poised to announce his nominee for a vacancy on the Supreme Court. Johnson joined with Republicans last year in blocking then-President Barack Obama’s pick for the vacancy, Merrick Garland.

Johnson says he hopes Democrats will join with Republicans on Trump’s pick and not filibuster the nominee. Republicans hold a 52-48 majority and it takes 60 votes to end a filibuster.

