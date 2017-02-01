Scarsella Guilty In Shooting Of Black Lives Matter Protesters

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The man accused in the November 2015 shooting of five Black Lives Matter protesters was found guilty of all charges by a Hennepin County jury on Wednesday.
Allen Scarsella was one of four men arrested in the incident following the officer-involved shooting of Jamar Clark, which prompted protests from the group Black Lives Matter outside the Minneapolis Police Department’s Fourth Precinct for weeks. Scarsella had been charged with 12 felony counts in the incident, ranging from assault to rioting.
Prosecutors argued that the shootings of the Black Lives Matter protesters were racially-motivated. Scarsella was identified in a video taken the night of the shootings waiving a handgun and making racially-charged statements about the protesters. The video ends with one of the men involved in the incident saying, “Stay white.”
Scarsella admitted to shooting the five protesters to a friend, an officer with the Mankato Police Department. Scarsella took the stand last week in his own defense, claiming he was acting in self-defense.
He claims his group was punched and had their lives threatened. Scarsella said he saw a protester holding a shining object in a threatening gesture, thought it was a knife, took out his gun and started firing.
Scarsella will be sentenced at a later date.