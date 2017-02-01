Jury Deliberations Begin In 4th Precinct Shooting Trial

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Jury deliberations begin Wednesday for a man charged with shooting five Black Lives Matter protesters in Minneapolis.
The shooting happened in November 2015 during a protest following the police shooting death of Jamar Clark.
Throughout the two-week trial jurors saw live stream videos of Allen Scarsella and his friends, and racially charged text messages Scarsella admitted sending in the months leading up to the shooting.
In closing arguments Tuesday, prosecutors said Scarsella went to the protest to cause trouble.
The defense argued Scarsella shot into the crowd because he feared for his life.
Scarsella faces seven felony charges, including rioting and assault with a dangerous weapon.
