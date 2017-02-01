Jury Deliberations Begin In 4th Precinct Shooting Trial

February 1, 2017 7:46 AM
Filed Under: 4th Precinct, Allen Scarsella, Hennepin County, Jamar Clark

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Jury deliberations begin Wednesday for a man charged with shooting five Black Lives Matter protesters in Minneapolis.

The shooting happened in November 2015 during a protest following the police shooting death of Jamar Clark.

Throughout the two-week trial jurors saw live stream videos of Allen Scarsella and his friends, and racially charged text messages Scarsella admitted sending in the months leading up to the shooting.

In closing arguments Tuesday, prosecutors said Scarsella went to the protest to cause trouble.

The defense argued Scarsella shot into the crowd because he feared for his life.

Scarsella faces seven felony charges, including rioting and assault with a dangerous weapon.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available. Stay with WCCO.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia