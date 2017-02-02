Dangerous Anoka Rail Crossing Inching Closer to Solution

ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — More than 18,000 vehicles use the Highway 47, Ferry Street crossing in Anoka every day, but far too often, you’ll find traffic at a complete standstill.

Long lines of cars and trucks are stretched back for blocks, as 40 to 80 trains rumble over Burlington Northern Santa Fe’s main line tracks.

“The trains are non-stop,” explains Katie Morrison. She and her co-worker, Terri Frye are employed at A1 Appliance adjacent to the railroad tracks. Employees there often find themselves boxed in and unable to come or go.

“Especially in rush hour traffic,” Morrison said. “You can’t even get in and out of here.”

Not only do the passing trains and deployed crossing arms lead to traffic congestion, it’s also become a huge safety concern. MnDOT considers the Ferry Street crossing one of the state’s most dangerous.

“The fact that it is at grade, meaning the road comes right up to the rail crossing,” MnDOT spokesman Kent Barnard said.

Back in October 2003, four teenagers were killed when their car was struck by a freight train. A civil lawsuit brought by the victim’s four families would cost BNSF $24 million in payouts.

The road’s elevation and approach curves complicate visibility for motorists.

“Yes, I think it’s hard to see if you’re coming from the north, because it does elevate as you go up a bit so it’s kind of hard to see,” Terri Frye said.

So residents and city leaders have been pushing for years to divert vehicles over or under the busy tracks.

MnDOT recently indicated a preference for the bridge, which would be priced between 17 and 21 million dollars. Tunneling under the tracks would be more expensive and disruptive to the environment and neighborhood.

“We’re looking to build a fairly long bridge that would span the railroad tracks,” Barnard said. “It’s going to require some change in access points along here.”

For thousands of folks who live or work here, it’s a critical need – to both easing congestion, and saving lives.

MnDOT has secured a portion of the 20 million dollars, but more funding is still needed. If that is found and the project gets final approval, construction could begin no earlier than 2020.