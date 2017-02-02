Apple Valley Police Help Delivery Baby Inside Mother’s Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A baby has been brought into the world with the help of two Apple Valley patrol officers Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, the officers were dispatched to the call of a woman in labor at her home and when they arrived, the expecting mother was in active labor.
Paramedics were on the way, but the baby was quickly coming out, so the two officers helped deliver the baby.
“Delivering a baby is one of the most stressful yet rewarding experiences a police officer can have. Congratulations to everyone involved on a successful delivery,” police wrote in a Facebook post.
Police say both the mother and baby — named Lindsey Abigail — are doing fine.