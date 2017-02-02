2 Of Bobby Vee’s Kids Claim Siblings Are Mishandling Estate

February 2, 2017 8:53 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Vee

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Two of Bobby Vee’s four children have filed a court petition claiming their siblings are misusing money from the late pop singer’s estate.

Robby Velline and Jennifer Whittet Velline claim in the Stearns County District Court petition that their brothers, Tommy and Jeff Velline, have used money from the estate for their personal benefit and to support Rockhouse Productions. Rockhouse is a recording studio and production facility that is run by the brothers. It was established by Bobby and his wife, Karen, who is also deceased.

The St. Cloud Times says Tommy and Jeff Velline have filed a counter petition that says their actions had the approval of their parents.

Bobby Vee’s star rose in the 1960s. He died in October of advanced Alzheimer’s disease.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Webb Steiner says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Death turns some people into a-holes…

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Ben Boniff says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Prince’s mess, this and have to say I have yet to hear of a positive.
    Maybe we all should waste it away before death – they and we didn’t earn it anyway

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia