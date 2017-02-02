Iowa Senate To Vote On Bill On Planned Parenthood Funding

February 2, 2017 1:34 PM
Filed Under: Iowa, Iowa Senate

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Senate is preparing to vote on a bill that would pass up millions in federal dollars in order to stop contributing a small amount of state funding toward Planned Parenthood.

The Senate debate Thursday could stretch for hours. Republicans who hold a majority will likely approve the bill, sending it to the GOP-led House. Gov. Terry Branstad, also a Republican, supports the measure.

The bill proposes Iowa give up nearly $3 million in Medicaid money to create a state-run family planning program that excludes funding for organizations that perform abortions. No family planning money now funds abortions.

Iowa contributes about $480,000 under the federal setup, so the bill shifts all expenses to the state. To offset that, Branstad proposes using separate federal funding that currently helps at-risk youth.

